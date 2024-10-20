A Gujarati in letter and spirit

GUJARAT: Meet Ravjibhai Narshibhai Gabani, a 52-year-old man from a middle-class family in Pipaliya village in Valbhipur taluka, Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, is more than just an accomplished government official. Currently serving as an Additional Collector in the Gujarat Administrative Service (Class 1), his true legacy extends far beyond his official role.
A scholar with an impressive educational background—holding degrees in P.T.C, M.A., B.Ed., and a Ph.D.—Dr. Gabani’s greatest contribution lies in his devotion to the Gujarati language. With nine published books and four more in the pipeline, he has made an indelible mark on Gujarati literature. Yet, his service to society doesn’t stop there. Driven by compassion, he has personally funded the education of underprivileged children and provided medical assistance to ailing relatives.
Dr. Gabani’s journey is not just one of professional achievement but of deep-rooted service, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the betterment of his community and the preservation of his culture.
Ravjibhai’s childhood was shaped by humble beginnings, growing up in a simple farming family with his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. Despite facing significant financial hardships, he remained undeterred in his pursuit of education.
By the time he reached seventh grade, Ravji had already battled through numerous challenges, yet his determination only grew stronger.
His path to completing the 10th grade was far from easy. With no electricity at home, Ravji found himself studying by the dim light of government electricity poles or by candlelight. It was through sheer perseverance and an unwavering commitment to his dreams that he overcame these obstacles, proving that no adversity was too great to halt his pursuit of knowledge.
Ravjibhai’s journey is one of relentless perseverance and dedication. After graduating, he pursued higher studies while working as a teacher.
His determination led him to take on multiple roles to support himself—farming, diamond polishing, part-time work at a medical store, and even managing a PCO.
Amid these responsibilities, Ravji never lost sight of his dream. He continued to prepare for the Gujarat Public Service Commission exams, balancing his studies with his teaching job. His hard work paid off when he secured his first appointment as Taluka Development Officer (Class-2) in the 2005 batch, with Barwala as his initial posting.
Reflecting on his journey, Ravjibhai recalls, “The Lok Bharati Institute changed both the direction and condition of my life. The ideals of Lok Bharati and the wisdom of Manubhai Pancholi, Gujarat’s renowned writer, deeply influenced me. During my time there, I received exceptional training in the Gujarati language and writing and was introduced to the works of Gujarat’s most esteemed authors. It was through this exposure that the idea of becoming a writer took root in me.”
He continues, “The position and prestige I have gained is to care for others. I have made this my life’s formula.”
In his philosophy, Ravji embodies a powerful metaphor: “If you put it (a seed) in the sky, it will fly, if you put it in the sea, it will swim, and if you put it in the ground, it will grow.” He explains, “This thought is the driving force of my life. I’ve strived to live by mastering the art of living with values, even in the face of scarcity.”
When it comes to his social service, Ravjibhai hesitates to speak but humbly recalls a few moments. “Rinal, a fatherless girl from Botad, was in class 10 when she wrote to me seeking help to continue her studies,” he shares. “Despite the pain of losing her father, she still had faith. I paid her school fees and other study-related expenses. Today, she completed her MCA study with a Gold Medal, Now she works famous TCS company in Gandhinagar. I met her for the first time when she and her husband came to express their gratitude after her wedding.”
Ravji remembers another instance: “Indrajit, a Scheduled Caste boy living in a hut, has been under my care for physiotherapy. I cover all his expenses—his fees, his food. His father suffers from kidney disease. Even though I have been supporting him for years, I’ve never met him. Soon, he will complete his studies.”
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Ravji’s spirit of service extended even further. “I cooked and fed over 100 people daily,” he recalls. Despite holding the prestigious position of a Class 1 officer in the government, Ravjibhai’s commitment to social service has remained unwavering, a value he has carried with him throughout his life.
Ravjibhai Gabani has made a remarkable contribution to Gujarati literature with an impressive array of published works.
Ravji’s literary excellence has earned him national recognition, most notably the Dr. Rashtrabandhu Bal Sahitya Samman-2022, awarded in Bhopal for his contribution to children’s literature.
Reflecting on the importance of language, literature, and social service within his role in government, Ravjibhai says, “Literature and art have the power to cultivate human qualities within us. They should never be excluded from life.”
He emphasises the need for empathy in administration, stating, “If a human approach is introduced into governance, it can bring transparency and truly benefit the people. I have always prioritized a humane approach in my duty.”
Ravji’s words resonate with his belief that both art and compassion are vital in creating a society where governance serves the people with heart and integrity.