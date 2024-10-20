A Gujarati in letter and spirit

GUJARAT: Meet Ravjibhai Narshibhai Gabani, a 52-year-old man from a middle-class family in Pipaliya village in Valbhipur taluka, Bhavnagar district, Gujarat, is more than just an accomplished government official. Currently serving as an Additional Collector in the Gujarat Administrative Service (Class 1), his true legacy extends far beyond his official role.

A scholar with an impressive educational background—holding degrees in P.T.C, M.A., B.Ed., and a Ph.D.—Dr. Gabani’s greatest contribution lies in his devotion to the Gujarati language. With nine published books and four more in the pipeline, he has made an indelible mark on Gujarati literature. Yet, his service to society doesn’t stop there. Driven by compassion, he has personally funded the education of underprivileged children and provided medical assistance to ailing relatives.

Dr. Gabani’s journey is not just one of professional achievement but of deep-rooted service, reflecting his unwavering commitment to the betterment of his community and the preservation of his culture.

Ravjibhai’s childhood was shaped by humble beginnings, growing up in a simple farming family with his parents, two brothers, and two sisters. Despite facing significant financial hardships, he remained undeterred in his pursuit of education.

By the time he reached seventh grade, Ravji had already battled through numerous challenges, yet his determination only grew stronger.

His path to completing the 10th grade was far from easy. With no electricity at home, Ravji found himself studying by the dim light of government electricity poles or by candlelight. It was through sheer perseverance and an unwavering commitment to his dreams that he overcame these obstacles, proving that no adversity was too great to halt his pursuit of knowledge.

Ravjibhai’s journey is one of relentless perseverance and dedication. After graduating, he pursued higher studies while working as a teacher.

His determination led him to take on multiple roles to support himself—farming, diamond polishing, part-time work at a medical store, and even managing a PCO.

Amid these responsibilities, Ravji never lost sight of his dream. He continued to prepare for the Gujarat Public Service Commission exams, balancing his studies with his teaching job. His hard work paid off when he secured his first appointment as Taluka Development Officer (Class-2) in the 2005 batch, with Barwala as his initial posting.