Avaada commits Rs 20K crore investment in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Avaada Group, a leading green energy solution provider, on Saturday made a commitment to make a fresh investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Odisha.
Chairman of the Mumbai-headquartered company Vineet Mittal made the announcement during his meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the second day of the state government’s roadshow for Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held in Bhubaneswar in January next year. The investment would be made in the sustainable energy sector.
“Avada Group is proud to commit Rs 20,000 crore to invest in Odisha...this meeting reaffirmed the state’s immense potential. What truly touched me was CM Saab’s humility and visionary approach. He and his leadership team is not just focused on industrial growth, their heart lies in creating real opportunities for the people of Odisha,” Mittal said in a social media post after the meeting.
As per an earlier agreement, the Avaada Group has laid the foundation stone at Gopalpur in Ganjam district in February this year to set a green hydrogen project.
The chief minister had one-to-one discussion with some leading industrialists including Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group. He also held discussions with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.
Addressing the roadshow, Majhi said, “We are focused on creating new opportunities, new jobs and a new Odisha. We aim at being Utkarsh by achieving excellence in every field. Our transformation journey is not limited to resource-based industries anymore. Our state is now transitioning swiftly to sectors that are skill-driven.”
“The inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sparked new energy and direction for growth, especially in eastern India, through the historic Purvodaya Yojana. Odisha is right at the heart of this resurgence, playing a crucial role in powering India’s growth engine,” he added.
The chief minister said his government is focused on building robust industrial infrastructure and ensuring a whole-of-government approach to enable ‘Ease and Speed of Doing Business’. “Employment generation for the Odia youth is a key agenda of my government. I appeal to the industries present here to set up employment intensive units in our state and assure that you will get the best, most efficient manpower to work for you,” he said.
Expressing his gratitude to the presence of over 500 industry and business leaders at the event, he said it signals the huge interest and enthusiasm towards the opportunities that lie in Odisha. “I invite you all to the Utkarsh Odisha - Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025. It will be an excellent platform for us to explore new partnerships and drive the next phase of Odisha’s industrial growth,” Majhi said.
Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Manoj Ahuja and principal secretary Industries Hemant Sharma were present during these meetings.