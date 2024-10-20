Avaada commits Rs 20K crore investment in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : Avaada Group, a leading green energy solution provider, on Saturday made a commitment to make a fresh investment of Rs 20,000 crore in Odisha.

Chairman of the Mumbai-headquartered company Vineet Mittal made the announcement during his meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on the second day of the state government’s roadshow for Utkarsh Odisha: Make-in-Odisha Conclave 2025 to be held in Bhubaneswar in January next year. The investment would be made in the sustainable energy sector.

“Avada Group is proud to commit Rs 20,000 crore to invest in Odisha...this meeting reaffirmed the state’s immense potential. What truly touched me was CM Saab’s humility and visionary approach. He and his leadership team is not just focused on industrial growth, their heart lies in creating real opportunities for the people of Odisha,” Mittal said in a social media post after the meeting.

As per an earlier agreement, the Avaada Group has laid the foundation stone at Gopalpur in Ganjam district in February this year to set a green hydrogen project.

The chief minister had one-to-one discussion with some leading industrialists including Kumar Mangalam Birla, chairman of Aditya Birla Group. He also held discussions with RBI governor Shaktikanta Das.

Addressing the roadshow, Majhi said, “We are focused on creating new opportunities, new jobs and a new Odisha. We aim at being Utkarsh by achieving excellence in every field. Our transformation journey is not limited to resource-based industries anymore. Our state is now transitioning swiftly to sectors that are skill-driven.”