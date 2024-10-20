Governor is bound by cabinet decision on early release of prisoners: Madras HC

CHENNAI: Holding that the governor is bound to act as per the recommendations of the state cabinet under Article 161 of the Constitution in the case of premature release of prisoners, the Madras High Court has disapproved Governor R N Ravi’s decision to reject the advice of the government to release a life convict.

The governor had rejected the premature release of the prisoner, who has been lodged in jail for more than 20 years.

“The power of an appropriate government to issue general or special orders allowing remissions is traceable under Section 432 CrPC and the policies in question are statutory in nature. In the context of the above policy (on premature release), the power under Article 161 can be exercised by the state government, and not by the governor on his own. The advice of the appropriate government binds the Head of the State,” said a division bench of Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam in a recent order.

The bench elaborated that the law laid down by a catena of high court judgments is well settled: the advice of the state cabinet is binding on the governor in the exercise of his power under Article 161.

The order was passed on a petition filed by Veera Bharathi, a life convict, seeking premature release. He was sentenced to death, along with two others, in 1999 by a court in Virudhnagar district, for rape and murder. The sentence was commuted to life by the HC in 2000.