Jammu and Kashmir statehood a step closer with L-G nod

SRI NAGAR: Paving the way for the restoration of statehood for Jammu & Kashmir, the Union territory’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has cleared the resolution passed by the Omar Abdullah-led Cabinet in this regard.

“The restoration of statehood will be the beginning of a healing process, reclaiming the constitutional rights and protecting the identity of people of Jammu and Kashmir,” a statement issued on Saturday read.

It noted that the J&K Cabinet has passed a resolution urging the Union government to restore statehood.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in Srinagar on Thursday, had passed a unanimous resolution for the restoration of statehood in its original form.

The Centre had on August 5, 2019 scrapped J&K’s special status and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two Union territories—Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature).

“The Cabinet has authorised the Chief Minister to take up the matter with the Prime Minister and Government of India for restoration of statehood,” an official spokesman said.

He said protection of Jammu and Kashmir’s unique identity and the constitutional rights of people remains the cornerstone of the newly elected government’s policy.

According to the spokesperson, the CM would be proceeding to New Delhi in the coming days to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Union ministers in this regard.

Before assuming power, Omar had suggested that the first cabinet meeting should pass a resolution on restoration of statehood and hand over the draft of the resolution to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other ministers.

Omar’s National Conference had contested the Assembly elections on the plank of the restoration of Article 370 and statehood.