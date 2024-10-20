Raipur’s startup revolution begins

CHHATTISGARH : Earlier this year, Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC) launched two initiatives— Aarambh and Innov8 — to revolutionise the capital’s startup ecosystem and significantly boost employment opportunities in the region.

Aarambh signifies an ‘affirmative start for beginners,’ while Innov8 implies to ‘make good changes introducing new ideas or products’.

The RMC is possibly the first urban local body in the tier-2 city category to have actively supported the startup ecosystem with a vision going beyond its customary roles. The initiative conceived by the corporation is rooted in the spirit of the ‘Startup India’ campaign.

The RMC utilised the vacant municipal spaces and transformed them into a revenue-generating hub, turning Raipur, Chhattisgarh’s capital, into a thriving centre for job creation and skill development.

The objective behind conceiving these projects is that they must serve as the centre for co-working, co-learning and co-skilling and put Raipur on India’s entrepreneurial and innovation landscape.

“The initiatives will contribute significantly to the growth of Raipur’s entrepreneurial ecosystem and empower thousands with new skills,” said Gaurav Singh, Raipur collector.

“The focus stays on startup incubation, kindling creativity and co-working space to foster entrepreneurship. Why should the corporation limit itself to only the given fundamental roles and responsibilities,” said Abinash Mishra, Commissioner (RMC), who applied his experiences in the venture as a former startup founder.