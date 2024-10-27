A kind-hearted commitment

WEST BENGAL: Aparna Das, a 60-year-old homemaker in Barasat, has dedicated herself to caring for children in need by volunteering with various childcare NGOs. One particular case close to her heart is that of an 18-year-old boy whom she took under her wing after some organisations declined to support him.

“I didn’t just care for him,” Das shared. “I took responsibility and arranged a job for him at a restaurant nearby. Now he’s able to earn for himself.”

Das, whose lifelong desire is to give back to society, finds joy in helping children who have been abandoned. After getting married, she dreamed of working with NGOs to support underprivileged children. However, with the demands of household responsibilities, she had to lock away her desire to help others, at least for a while. When her daughter grew older, she, after a bit of encouragement from her family, decided to pursue her humanitarian passion.

She eventually joined a local NGO, where she has since dedicated her time to orphaned children. “It’s been incredibly rewarding,” Das said. “The children welcome me warmly, and they’ve become so attached to my ideas and perspectives.”

Her inspiration for social service began in her childhood, drawing from her father and great-grandfather, who would feed 100 homeless children at their home. This family legacy instilled in her a deep sense of purpose.

“There’s a unique joy in helping orphaned children,” she said. “There’s no greater satisfaction than seeing their happy faces, despite their hardships.”

Das also organises singing classes for the children, aiming to enrich their lives with creativity. Recently, she expanded her volunteer work to support elderly people who, abandoned by their families, live in an NGO facility. In her interactions, she found many seniors feeling isolated and took on a counselling role, working to lift their spirits and ease their loneliness.

“This NGO is like my home, and its members are my family,” Das said. “My dream is to bring happiness to each person, young or old. If I can bring a little joy to one orphaned child or an elderly person here, that’s enough for me.”