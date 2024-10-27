Centre planning special Parliament session to mark 75th anniversary of Constitution

NEW DELHI: The BJP-led NDA government is reportedly planning a special joint sitting of Parliament on November 26 to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India.

The joint session will be held in the historic Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan (old Parliament building), the venue where the first Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949, after which it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Sources indicated that a formal call on the joint session will be taken by the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs shortly. Traditionally, the winter session of Parliament begins in the last week of November or the first week of December. But this year, it appears the session may follow shortly after Constitution Day is observed.

This year’s event is particularly significant, as the ruling alliance and the Opposition INDIA bloc are at odds regarding constitutional matters.

The joint session on November 26 is expected to feature discussions on the Constitution’s enduring relevance and its role in shaping Indian democracy, with participation from leaders of various political parties reflecting on the principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries are expected to address the joint session. From the next calendar year, November 26 will be observed annually as Constitution Day.