Congress announces third list of 39 candidates, gains two more in its share of 85 seats in MVA

NEW DELHI/MUMBAI: Congress on Saturday released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The party has announced 87 candidates so far.

Though the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising the Congress, NCP (Sharad Pawar), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) announced that they would contest 85 seats each, the Congress has got two more seats to contest.

The third list, released late Saturday evening, has 16 candidates, while the second list had 23 candidates in the afternoon. The party has fielded Sachin Sawant from Andheri West and Mohanrao Marotrao Ambade from Nanded South.

In Kolhapur North, Rajesh Bharat Latkar has been fielded while Prithviraj Gulabrao Patil will contest from Sangli.

In the ST reserved seat Gadchiroli, the party has fielded Manohar Tulshiram Poreti and Manikrao Thakare contest from Digras. While Rana Dalipkumar Sanada will contest from Khamgaon, Dr Hemant Nanda Chimote will be in ST seat Melghat.