Congress minister’s jibe at Sita Soren sparks row

RANCHI: The National Scheduled Tribe Commission on Saturday sought a report from the Jharkhand government within three days on the state minister Irfan Ansari’s alleged derogatory remarks about BJP leader Sita Soren.

An FIR has been lodged against the Congress leader at Jamtara police station over the remarks, which triggered a political row.

The BJP has fielded Sita Soren, the eldest daughter-in-law of Shibu Soren, in Jamtara against Ansari. The ST commission issued the notice to the chief secretary and DGP of Jharkhand after taking cognizance of media reports on the remarks.

A Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission demanding action against the BJP for allegedly tarnishing the image of Ansari.

On Friday, the BJP’s state unit filed a complaint with the EC accusing Ansari of making derogatory remarks about Sita Soren. Soren shared a video of the alleged remarks on X, demanding an apology from the Congress minister. In response, Ansari referred to the video as “tampered”.