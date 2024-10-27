Curiosity awakened

MAHARASHTRA: Tushar Wagh, who grew up in the drought-prone area of Khatav in the Satara district of Maharashtra, faced a childhood lacking basic amenities. However, this hardship turned out to be a blessing in disguise. He overcame various challenges to establish himself as a bureaucrat and now dedicates his efforts to inspiring rural students to embrace scientific thinking, empowering them to improve their lives.
Working as Deputy Director for the Western Region at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the 33-year-old organises study tours for children twice a year, providing them with valuable exposure.
A Government Zilla Parishad School passout, Wagh realized that the tough conditions in Khatav—one of the arid regions of Satara—are major factors contributing to the high rate of migration. Non-irrigated and unaffordable farming, coupled with a lack of job opportunities, forces young people to migrate to cities. Most youths move to Pune or Mumbai in search of work, leaving behind primarily senior citizens and children in the villages. These families rely on money orders sent by their working children and relatives in the cities.
Humble beginnings
Born to a school teacher father and a homemaker mother, Tushar Wagh witnessed poverty firsthand and noticed that students in the area had limited exposure to opportunities. “There is a world of difference between rural students and city children.
While city kids have access to various resources and experiences, those studying in rural schools make do with what little they have. Additionally, their education often takes a back seat as they are primarily responsible for helping their parents with farming and herding animals.
After completing his 12th grade in Satara, he decided to move to Pune to pursue engineering at Wadia College. “I was very inexperienced, but my college and its atmosphere helped shape my personality. I then decided to prepare for competitive exams. I was selected to become a Tehsildar—revenue officer—in my town, and later I decided to take the UPSC exam, which I successfully cleared in 2016. Since then, I have been working with the Ministry of Co-operation in the western region, with my office in Mumbai,”he explained.
Study tours
Wagh mentioned that life in Mumbai is comfortable, but he always seeks ways to support students from his area. “I brainstormed this idea with a few friends and family members, and they embraced the concept of arranging study tours for our students to various locations.
These tours aim to instill a scientific temper in them. Once students begin to pursue scientific knowledge, their thinking expands. Otherwise, rural students often have limited experiences and knowledge of opportunities. We want to see them excel in every field that exists,” said Wagh.
Hailing from an agricultural background, Wagh and his family visit their village once in every 15 days. There he meets the schoolchildren and the person who coordinates and handles the project in his absence.
The first trip that he organised for the students was to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Fort at Raigad. The students were informed about the struggles and hardships that Shivaji faced while establishing the Maratha Empire. “Additionally, we taught them about Shivaji’s management, military strategies, and diplomatic skills,” he recalled.
The second trip was arranged at Giant Metrewave Radio Telescope (GMRT), located near Narayangaon, Pune. GMRT is an array of thirty fully steerable parabolic radio telescopes of 45 metre diameter, observing at metre wavelengths. It is the largest and most sensitive radio telescope array in the world at low frequencies. It is operated by the National Centre for Radio Astrophysics (NCRA), a part of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai, the bureaucrat stated.
The pandemic
Reflecting on the challenges the students faced during the pandemic, he mentioned that many missed attending classes. “The students wanted to participate in online classes, but while they had mobile phones, they lacked data. We reached out to some companies, and they agreed to provide memory cards preloaded with the school syllabus and animated videos. Students without data could watch these videos and continue their studies. Furthermore, the same memory card was subsequently given to the next batch of students. It served a dual purpose, worked without the internet, and was also durable,” Wagh said, adding that these initiatives helped reduce school dropouts and ensured continued education.
In addition, he also played a significant role in renovating the village school, including its roof and furniture. “The old, corroded roof caused rainwater to leak, forcing the school to close during heavy rain. However, the renovations have allowed the school to remain open even on rainy days. Both teachers and students are much happier now. We need to create a comfortable atmosphere in the school to enhance the students’ learning experience,” he said.
“After the Badlapur incident, I collaborated with some NGOs to donate CCTV cameras to our schools. The safety of girl students is crucial. We are gradually introducing state-of-the-art facilities in our village school. It’s a long journey, but we need to start
somewhere, and I see this effort as a way to give back to our community. I am very happy, and my family is supportive of this mission. Although it’s challenging to find the time, I am doing my best,” Wagh added.