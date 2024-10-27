Curiosity awakened

MAHARASHTRA: Tushar Wagh, who grew up in the drought-prone area of Khatav in the Satara district of Maharashtra, faced a childhood lacking basic amenities. However, this hardship turned out to be a blessing in disguise. He overcame various challenges to establish himself as a bureaucrat and now dedicates his efforts to inspiring rural students to embrace scientific thinking, empowering them to improve their lives.

Working as Deputy Director for the Western Region at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the 33-year-old organises study tours for children twice a year, providing them with valuable exposure.

A Government Zilla Parishad School passout, Wagh realized that the tough conditions in Khatav—one of the arid regions of Satara—are major factors contributing to the high rate of migration. Non-irrigated and unaffordable farming, coupled with a lack of job opportunities, forces young people to migrate to cities. Most youths move to Pune or Mumbai in search of work, leaving behind primarily senior citizens and children in the villages. These families rely on money orders sent by their working children and relatives in the cities.

Humble beginnings

Born to a school teacher father and a homemaker mother, Tushar Wagh witnessed poverty firsthand and noticed that students in the area had limited exposure to opportunities. “There is a world of difference between rural students and city children.

While city kids have access to various resources and experiences, those studying in rural schools make do with what little they have. Additionally, their education often takes a back seat as they are primarily responsible for helping their parents with farming and herding animals.