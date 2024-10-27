In major rejig, Centre appoints 29 joint secretaries in different departments

NEW DELHI: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Central government on Saturday appointed as many as 29 joint secretaries, including some officers of Indian Administrative Services, across various government departments.

According to an official notification, officers from multiple Central services, including the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS), have taken on these crucial joint secretary roles.

IDAS officers Praveen Kumar Rai and Rakesh Kumar Pandey, along with IRSEE officer Rajesh Gupta, have been appointed joint secretaries in the Ministry of Home Affairs, according to the order dated October 25.

Raj Kumar, a 1999-batch IA&AS officer, has been named Director (Finance) in the Central Reserve Police Force. Deepak Agarwal, a 2000-batch IAS officer from the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has been appointed managing director (joint secretary level) of the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India.