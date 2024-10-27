Inspired by Musk’s achievements: ISRO chief

NEW DELHI: Praising Space X founder Elon Musk, Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanathan on Saturday said the tech mogul’s innovative work in the space sector and his achievements have inspired global efforts, including those within ISRO.

“Elon Musk is making heads turn with his rockets. Everyone, from Europe to Russia to China, is looking at what he is doing. He is a great man doing fantastic work, and we are all inspired by his achievements,” Somanathan said while addressing students at the 13th convocation ceremony of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in Delhi.

Stressing that India must undergo a revolutionary transformation to rise as a developed economy, Somanathan said, “If India aspires to become the third, second, or even the first-largest global economy, a revolutionary change is needed. Growth will not be driven by trade and resources alone. We need to create value in technology that powers product development.”

“We have reached a level where we are the fifth-largest global economy, but to move further up, we must build and improve upon our technology. We have to work hard to develop our expertise in areas like propulsion, material sciences, and orbital dynamics,” he said.

‘Need for reforms’

