Studies hit as more girls engaged in domestic chores: UNICEF

NEW DELHI: A compelling 32.9% of girls participate in unpaid domestic activities, markedly higher than 9.1% of boys, which significantly impacts their education and learning, according to a UNICEF report.

The report ‘Time spent on unpaid domestic and caregiving services by children in India: Insights into gender, age and learning’, is based on India’s Time Use Survey 2019 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. On average, the girls spend 134 minutes per day on unpaid domestic services — almost 70 per cent more time than boys, who spend 79 minutes per day, it says.

According to Dr Ellina Samantroy, the report’s lead author, “The findings state that domestic and unpaid care work undertaken by girls when carried out for longer hours can disrupt their learning and affect their overall well-being.”

She said this impacts their learning process after school hours as they are engaged in these activities, affecting their overall learning. “They cannot engage in doing homework or games, which are part of their overall learning process,” said Samantroy, a Fellow of VV Giri National Labour Institute.