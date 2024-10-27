Vasundhara Oswal: A billionaire's daughter rots in Ugandan jail

Hers is a story yet to be written—as if waiting for its many co-authors to come to an agreement about how to proceed.

Midway to a presumed denouement, Vasundhara Oswal (26) is lost to her billionaire Indian-origin Swiss industrialist father Pankaj and mother Radhika. In a Ugandan dungeon, that is.

Her younger sister Riddhi has taken to Instagram, posting pictures of Vasundhara sitting in a room full of shoes and a prison toilet “with blood and faeces on the floor.” The post has a sound clip where Vasundhara is heard complaining of an anxiety attack and pleading for a doctor. Riddhi has called out the Ugandan authorities for not only illegally keeping her sister in captivity, but also denying her bail.

Pankaj Oswal has made fervent appeals to the United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention and written an open letter to the Ugandan President, while mother Radhika has appealed for the safe release of her daughter, whom she thinks is just an “innocent bystander.”

A Ugandan prison is certainly not the usual habitat for this photogenic, flamboyant young businesswoman, daughter of a family that owns a $200 million luxury villa in Switzerland, considered one of the world’s top 10 expensive houses. She, along with her sister, has appeared on the cover of many lifestyle magazines. Her spoken words have been against patriarchy, racism and bullying. Nothing in that Instagram-worthy picture of opulence, splendour and chutzpah would prepare you for how, on October 1, her world came crashing down.

But what has Vasundhara—a director in Guinea-based Axis Minerals, which is the largest bauxite mining company operating in Uganda—done? Depends on who you ask, there are allegations of kidnapping and extortion flying around from either side.