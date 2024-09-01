Five cow vigilantes held for lynching migrant worker

CHANDIGARH: Five cow vigilantes in Haryana were arrested for allegedly lynching a migrant labour from West Bengal over suspicion that he consumed beef, Haryana police said.

Police sources said the incident took place on August 27 at Charkhi Dadri district. Sabir Malik collected waste for a living, police said.

The police identified the accused as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljit, and Sahil who suspected Malik ate beef. “On the pretext of selling empty plastic bottles they called him at a shop. There they beat him up. But they took the deceased to another place as some people intervened to save Malik and beat him again,” police said. Malik died to his injuries.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS. Two minors have also been apprehended. “The accused have been taken in custody and are being questioned,’’ said a senior police officer.

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini said such incidents should be stopped and warned of action. “Such incidents are unfortunate, as cows are respected and at times, the people react when they get such information,’’ he said.

Last year in February two men, Junaid (35) and Nasir (25), from Rajasthan were allegedly abducted, assaulted and murdered in Bhiwani by cow vigilantes. Their charred bodies were found in a car. The Rajasthan Police had lodged a case against Monu Manesar, a functionary of Bajrang Dal.