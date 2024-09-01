Ranchi Diary: Hemant’s silence over Champai exit

Hemant’s silence over Champai exit

While Jharkhand CM and JMM executive president Hemant Soren maintains silence over the departure of party veteran and former chief minister Champai Soren for BJP, he has made a restrained remark suggesting “the people will decide if there has been a shortcoming in their government”. Champai Soren resigned from all posts of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and his ministerial post before joining the BJP on Friday. Jharkhand witnessed a political upheaval with Champai expressing anguish over social media during his Delhi stay, as he complained of ‘humiliation and ridicule’ in the JMM.

Constable recruitment race claims four

As many as four candidates died in two days during the excise constable recruitment drive by the state government in Palamu. Additionally, 80 others fainted in 4 days while running the requisite 10 km in an hour during the recruitment exercise. Notably, a race is being conducted for physical aptitude test for recruitment as Excise Constable. Reportedly, all victims fell unconscious during the race. They are undergoing treatment. Recruitment for 583 posts of excise constables is being filled. Boys have to run 10 km in an hour, while girls have to run 5 km in 40 minutes.

Trans-person appointed health officer, a first

The Jharkhand government on Thursday appointed a transgender person from West Singhbhum district as a community health officer. CM Hemant Soren handed over the appointment letter to Amir Mahato who completed her nursing training in Sambalpur. Mahato was one among the 365 candidates appointed under the National Health Mission. According to Mahto, her mother wanted her to become a nurse, but she could not pursue her profession due to financial constraints. With Mahato’s appointment, state became one of the few to appoint transgenders in government departments.