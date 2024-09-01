Sukhu government, BJP in war of words on drones over LoP’s Shimla residence

CHANDIGARH: A day after former CM and Leader of Opposition in Himachal Assembly, Jai Ram Thakur, alleged that his residence was under surveillance as a drone took four rounds and almost reached his doors, the state government on Saturday claimed that the drones were not for surveillance but deployed by the Shimla Jal Prabandhan Nigam Limited (SJPNL) to map the houses under the 24x7 water supply scheme.

Responding to his allegations, SJPNL said that a survey for mapping of houses was being done through drones by the company with the government’s permission. SJPNL Managing Director Devender Thakur said the Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping is a part of the work awarded for the 24x7 water supply project for Shimla city for data collection and planning. “We have taken the state government’s permission to fly drones in the municipal corporation area for GIS mapping of all the properties from August 5 to September 9. The drone survey is an effective mapping exercise for designing and laying a water pipeline network for the state capital, a survey of every ward is being done and pictures are also being taken, besides taking a record of water consumption of every household,” he added.

Raising the matter during the Question Hour, Thakur had alleged that his official residence here was under surveillance. He said a drone took four rounds and almost reached his doors and windows. He said that when inquired about the drone, he was told it was being operated from the residence of Shimla SP, located nearby.

Meanwhile, refuting the allegations, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asserted that no surveillance was being done by drone and said he would write to central agencies, the ED and the CBI to find out whether they were doing it and investigate the matter.