24 years on, Uttarakhand struggles to hold its people together

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand by birth was to be synonymous with development that would stem the tide of large-scale migration of people to the plains. Facts and fiction about of the state, known as Dev Bhoomi (land of Gods), are so fascinatingly and almost puzzlingly intermingled that its nascence draws debates about development itself. Jobs are few, healthcare facilities almost absent in remote areas and the education sector looks grim as not many people like to take a posting in largely uninhabited areas.
A prolonged agitation led to the formation of Uttarakhand state on November 9, 2000, by the then government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Initially named Uttaranchal, it was later renamed Uttarakhand, no one knows why. The creation of the new state led to unprecedented road coverage, hospitals and large buildings came up and property rates in semi-urban areas shot up.
Key problems persist
Despite successive governments led by the Congress and BJP, none has been able to curb the persistent problem of migration. In 2017, the state government was forced to establish the Rural Development and Migration Prevention Commission (referred to as the Migration Commission) to examine all aspects of the migration challenges plaguing Uttarakhand.
According to the Migration Commission’s data, migration from rural areas in Uttarakhand has reached alarming proportions. A comparison of census data between 2001 and 2011 reveals a stark decline in population in most of the state’s hilly districts. A significant drop in population in Almora and Pauri-Garhwal districts between 2001 and 2011 points to a massive exodus from the state’s hill regions.
The pace of migration is such that many villages are left with populations in double digits. The data indicates a high decennial growth rate in population in districts like Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital, and Haridwar. However, Pauri and Almora districts have shown a negative growth rate, and Tehri, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh districts have witnessed abnormally low growth.
Waves of migration
Social activist and founder of Social Development for Communities Foundation (SDC), Anoop Nautiyal, has conducted an in-depth analysis of the migration problem.
“The migration crisis is intensifying. Between 2008 and 2018, 502,717 people migrated from the state, averaging 50,272 people annually. However, between 2018 and 2022, 335,841 people left, translating into 83,960 people shifting annually. This sharp increase is a clear indication that the issue is spiraling out of control.”
Nautiyal’s findings point to the alarming crisis, revealing a startling 67% annual increase in migration rates over the last four years. “The numbers are staggering,” warns Nautiyal. “Compared to the earlier decade (2008-2018), we saw an average annual migration of 50,272 people. The last four years (2018-2022) have witnessed a shocking surge to 83,960 people per annum” said the social activist.
Breaking the numbers down further, 230 people are leaving Uttarakhand every day, up from 138 daily migrants in the previous 10-year period. This represents a significant increase of 92 people migrating every day in just four years.
Challenging tasks
According to data from the migration commission, more than 50% migrants are choosing to shift to a nearby town or the district headquarters. However, this is extremely challenging from the standpoint of the carrying capacity and limited waste management, public transport and housing availability in all cities and towns. While another 24 villages have become ghost villages in the last four years, there are 398 villages where people have migrated and settled in other villages.
SS Negi, vice-chairman of the Uttarakhand Migration Commission, offers a contrarian view.
“In terms of population proportion, the migration is relatively negligible,” Negi reasons. “Between 2011 and 2018, the migration number was 3 lakh, which has significantly decreased to 23,000. The indicators are positive.”
However, Negi emphasizes that livelihood and job opportunities still need to be increased. He noted a shift in the mindset of the youth, who are now moving towards self-help and self-reliance, rather than relying solely on government jobs. “Quality education in government schools can curb migration, but the challenge lies in getting teachers to serve in remote areas,” Negi said. Negi also stresses healthcare in addressing migration.
Shift in pattern
According to senior analyst and historian Jai Singh Rawat, the migration pattern in Uttarakhand has undergone a significant transformation. “Earlier, people migrated to Delhi and Mumbai, but now they’re moving to towns and suburbs within the state,” said Rawat. “Villagers are relocating to nearby towns, leading to a concentration of population in specific pockets.”
Rawat warned that the trend has severe consequences, citing Joshimath as a prime example. “The town’s carrying capacity has been exceeded, resulting in dire situations. The imbalance in population distribution and migration has spawned other grave issues.”
Social activist Rajeev Nayan Bahuguna, son of renowned environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna, has denounced the State Migration Commission as “complete nonsense.” “They know they’re just pretending to work, just like a tantric knows he’s chanting empty mantras,” Bahuguna said.