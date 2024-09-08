Himachal Pradesh to install 48 weather stations for enhanced rainfall and cloudburst warnings

CHANDIGARH: To enhance weather data accuracy and improve response to climate-related challenges, 48 weather stations are to be set up for early warning on rainfall and cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh.

The state also reached a consensus with Agence Française de Development (AFD) of France to provide Rs 890 crore for a comprehensive disaster and climate risk reduction project.

Under the MoU it signed with the IMD, 48 automatic weather stations will be installed across the state initially, providing real-time data to improve forecasting and preparedness, particularly for sectors like agriculture and horticulture.

The network will later be expanded to the block level in a phased manner. Currently, 22 automatic weather stations are already operational and set up by the IMD.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that this network of weather stations would significantly improve the management of natural disasters like excessive rainfall, flash floods, snowfall and cloudbursts by enhancing early warning systems and emergency response capabilities.

Sukhu said, “The AFD project will help transition the state towards a more resilient disaster management framework, focusing on strengthening infrastructure, governance, and institutional capacity.”

He said that the funds will be directed towards strengthening the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), District Disaster Management Authorities (DDMAs), and both state and district Emergency Operations Centers (EOCs).

The initiative will also expand fire response capabilities by establishing new fire stations in unserved areas and upgrading existing ones to handle hazardous material emergencies.