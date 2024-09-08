At 18, Sema lost his leg in landmine blast; at 40, he won Paralympic bronze

CHENNAI: Hokato Hotozhe Sema was shy of 19 and about two years into the 9th Assam Regiment as a havildar, when he lost his left leg during a counter-infiltration operation in Jammu and Kashmir in 2002.

For the next 20 years, Sema, who hails from Nagaland, was trying to pick up the pieces of whatever was left of his life. He eventually found solace in sports and on Friday night, the decision turned out to be a masterstroke as he won bronze in the shot put at the Paralympics in the F57 category.

For a man who did not know about the Paralympics a few years ago, the medal itself is a surreal journey. His 14.65m was his best effort in the sport.

Sema first tried his hand in the discus (standing throw) but since the event got scrapped from the Paralympics, he started training in the shot put.

“He joined Army Paralympic Node in Pune some two and half years ago,” said coach Rakesh Rawat, who used to train able bodied throwers in Army Sports Institute in Pune. “I even trained Kasinath (2010 Commonwealth Games medallist).”

For Sema, who hails from Dimapur, Nagaland, the sport has given a new meaning to his life. What seems even more fascinating is that he did not know much about the Paralympics before starting his sporting career some seven-eight years ago.

His coach Rawat, a Subedar Major in the node, felt that from now on Sema will only improve. “Next Paralympics the colour of the medal will be different,” Rawat said.