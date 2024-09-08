'NC-Congress will not form new J&K govt': Amit Shah

SRI NAGAR: Kick-starting the BJP’s election campaign for the assembly polls from Jammu, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said J&K is heading for historic elections under the Indian national flag and Constitution after the abrogation of Article 370.

He further added that the National Conference-Congress alliance will not be able to form the new government.

"The assembly polls in J&K are historic as it is the first time since Independence that J&K residents will be casting vote under one Constitution and one flag after the reading down of Article 370," said Shah while addressing a rally in Ploura, Jammu.

He said J&K was deprived of rights and development due to Article 370. “Now there is development, peace and prosperity in the region. For example, over 5.12 lakh devotees from different parts of the country performed Amarnath yatra without any fear.”

BJP is fighting the election to win and form the government, he asserted. “There should be no doubt in it,” Shah said and urged party workers to reach out to the public and apprise them about changes that have taken place in J&K since Article 370 was hollowed out.

“Every BJP worker alongwith his family and three more families should reach polling booths and cast their votes by 11:30 am. If every BJP worker does that, then nothing will defeat us in polls,” he said.

Shah said, “NC and Congress want to bring back Article 370 and are again going to bring a separate flag for J&K. They are going to take away reservations of Gujjars, Bakerwals, Paharis and Dalits and want to release those involved in terrorism and stone pelting. However, people of J&K and BJP will not let it happen,” he said.