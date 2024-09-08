Raipur Diary: New biomarkers to predict Covid severity

In a breakthrough, the scientists of the Multi-Disciplinary Research Unit (MRU) in Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Hospital, Raipur, have introduced the country’s first-ever biomarker kit that could provide early-stage severity assessment of COVID-19. It can enable better allocation of resources, reducing healthcare costs and eventually saving lives.

With the help of an invented kit, doctors will be able to decide whether it is necessary to hospitalise the patient or he can recover at home through medicines. The kit can also tell what type of medicines the patient will need to get the treatment more effective and safer.

Interest-free loans in Maoist-affected districts

Besides the ongoing aggressive anti-Maoist operations, the state government decided to offer interest-free loans for technical and professional courses pursued by economically weaker students who hail from the left-wing insurgent-affected districts, as a boon for their future.

The eligibility of the initiative on interest-free loans will be for the students whose family has gross annual income up to Rs 2 lakh. Only those students who are domiciled to Chhattisgarh and doing the courses recognised by statutory authorities like AICTE or the University Grants Commission can be beneficiaries.

Congress sends out a political message

The opposition Congress offering a key position to Chhattisgarh’s jailed party MLA Devendra Yadav raised his stature as a national secretary in-charge for Bihar state in the major organisational reshuffle and attempts to give a strong political message that the national leadership resolutely stands with him.

However, the ruling BJP took a dig at the decision alleging that the Congress is often seen standing with crime and criminals. Congress apparently looks firm and united to convey that if any of their leader or cadres faces action owing to alleged vindictive politics, the party leadership will not just defend but also give its backing to them.

