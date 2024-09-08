UAE crown prince on India visit from Sept 9

NEW DELHI: The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, will pay an official visit to India on September 9 and 10.

Sheikh Khaled, who is on his maiden trip to India as the crown prince following an invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is scheduled to visit Delhi and Mumbai. He will be accompanied by several ministers of the UAE government as well as a contingent of businessmen.

The crown prince will meet PM Modi on September 9, where discussions would be held on several areas of bilateral cooperation. He will also meet President Droupadi Murmu and visit Rajghat the same day.

On September 10, Sheikh Khaled will take part in a business forum in Mumbai, which would be attended by business leaders from both the countries.

India and UAE historically share close and friendly ties. In the recent years, the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UAE has deepened in a wide range of areas including political, trade, investment, connectivity, energy, technology, education and culture.

The crown prince’s visit on Monday is expected to further reinforce strong India-UAE bilateral relations and open avenues for partnership in new and emerging areas, officials remarked.

ON SHEIKH KHALED’S ITINERARY

