Heavy rain raises flood risk near Odisha river, residents in low-lying areas alerted

BARAPIDA : Residents in low-lying areas and five to six wards under Baripada municipality are spending sleepless nights due to the increasing flood threat after water levels in the Budhabalanga river have started rising following incessant heavy rains caused by a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal.

The water level in the Budhabalanga river has risen by five to six feet, with concerns that continued rainfall could lead to flooding in tributaries such as Jarali, Sarli, and Sukjoda.

Locals like Subasini Naik and Rebati Das expressed their fear of potential flooding and called on the district administration to implement long-term flood prevention measures. They said promises made by the previous BJD government to construct a ring road and reinforce the riverbanks with stone packing remain unfulfilled.

According to district emergency officials, Mayurbhanj received 496.1 mm of rainfall over the last 24 hours across its 26 blocks, with varying levels of precipitation recorded in each area.

The rain data includes: Samakhunta 10 mm, Betnoti 22 mm, Badasahi 13 mm, Moroda 30 mm, Rasgovindpur 30.6 mm, Kuliana 45 mm, Saraskana 32 mm, Suliapada 39 mm, Bangiriposi 20 mm, Baripada 16.8 mm, Khunta 14 mm, Gopabandhunagar 12.3 mm, Udala 19.6 mm, Kaptipada 58 mm, Bisoi 18 mm, Bijatala 29 mm, Rairangpur 8 mm, Kusumi 8 mm, Jamda 6 mm, Bahalda 10 mm, Tiring 7.6 mm, Jashipur 21 mm, Karanjia 7 mm, Thakurmunda 5 mm, Sukruli 4.2 mm, and Raruan 10 mm.

While the district is preparing to manage any potential flooding, official sources indicate that water levels in rivers other than Budhabalanga are not expected to pose flood threat at this time. The district administration has instructed block development officers (BDOs), tehsildars, and other officials to remain vigilant, as Mayurbhanj remains under a red weather warning.