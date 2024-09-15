In a 1st, property to be seized in Himachal Pradesh for illegal liquor trade

CHANDIGARH: Himachal Pradesh has become the first state in the country to make a provision for property seizure in cases involving illegal and spurious liquor, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Saturday. The Himachal Pradesh Excise Act 2011 was recently amended during the monsoon session of the assembly, tightening the noose against those involved in trade of illegal liquor.

“The most significant amendment is the introduction of a provision allowing for the seizure of properties belonging to people involved in illegal liquor activities. The properties of their relatives and associates will also be seized, an aspect previously missing from the Act,” Sukhu said.

“Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement this provision. Furthermore, to enhance its effectiveness, these offences have now been made cognizable and non-bailable,” he said.

The CM said these new provisions would go a long way in controlling illegal liquor trade. Sukhu said sale of liquor to minors or their use as sales boys is a serious crime. “To address this, the new provisions for penalties, including six months’ imprisonment or a fine of up to `50,000, have been introduced,” he said, adding that enforcement agencies were being empowered to ensure effective implementation of the new provisions. “The establishment of an Excise Police force has also been proposed to expedite the handling of such cases,” he said.

Stating that eight people died in Mandi hooch tragedy in 2022, the CM said stringent provisions were being implemented to avoid recurrence of such incidents.

Sukhu said the government is taking steps to combat drug abuse. The recruitment process for 1,200 constables is underway as a move to effectively tackle such issues, he said.