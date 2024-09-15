It’s dynasty vs J&K youth in assembly polls: PM Modi

SRINAGAR/CHANDIGARH: In his first assembly election rally in J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out the National Conference, the Congress and the PDP, saying the polls will decide the future of the region where militancy was taking its last breath.

“This assembly poll in J&K is historic. It will decide the future of J&K. Since Independence, J&K was targeted by foreign powers. Afterward, pariwarwaad (dynastic rule) started hollowing this beautiful state. The political parties you trusted did not care for your children. Those parties only promoted their own children. Youth of J&K were suffering in terrorism and the parties promoting pariwarwaad were having fun by misleading you. These people never allowed new leaders to emerge anywhere in J&K,” Modi said at the rally. It was the first rally by any PM in Doda district in 42 years.

He said parties indulging in pariwarwaad did not allow the local youth to come forward. However, after the local body polls about 30,000 youth joined politics and took the reins of J&K, he added.

Modi framed the poll contest as between three families and the youth of J&K.

“They were supporting militancy so that their shops worth crores of rupees run. Due to their sins, thousands of youth lost their lives. The Valley is witness to the bloodshed. You should remember the time when at sunset, there used to be an undeclared curfew. All shops and all activities used to come to halt. The situation was such that even the home minister in the Congress government were afraid of visiting Lal Chowk,” he said.

Addressing another rally, this time in poll-bound Kurukshetra in Haryana, Modi said the state has decided that BJP will score a hat-trick by winning the October 5 assembly polls.

Voters, he said, gave him a third term at the Centre, and going by their enthusiasm, the BJP is set to score a hat-trick in Haryana too.

Attacking the Congress, he said, “Today’s Congress has become a new form of Urban Naxal and they do not feel any shame in speaking lies.” Modi said his government initiated development work worth Rs 15 lakh crore even before completing 100 days in office after the new mandate.