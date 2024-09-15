No head in Delhi education dept since last November; teachers, students suffer

NEW DELHI: For a year, Delhi’s education department has not had a regular boss at the Directorate of Education (DoE) who technically controls the functioning of schools in the national capital. Result: teachers’ transfers/ promotions are long due, grievances of principals and teachers have not been heard and the payment of the tablets bought by teachers has not been cleared. Besides, many children are going to school without their uniforms.

The last regular director was Himashu Gupta who was appointed as secretary of CBSE in November 2023.

Ad-hocism is rampant. Some months ago, Bhupesh Chaudhary, director higher and technical education, was given the charge and RN Sharma, who is also the commissioner labour, is holding the charge of officiating director.

A source said the affairs are messy in the department. “Not having a regular director is not helping matters,” he said.

“Even money for stationery has not been released,” according to a teacher.

“Some children complain that they have not received payment for their uniforms in their bank accounts. However, what worries us the most is that the schools have not received the exam budget this year. The exams are beginning in four days,” said another teacher.

No official from the education directorate was available for comment.

Some principals also spoke about the employee welfare plans that are being ignored as promotions and transfers are pending. One of the government school principals shared that there have been endless grievances of teachers about their work environment about which the department has not taken any cognizance or action.