Will meet PM Modi on fund release: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Arriving in Chennai on Saturday after his 17-day visit to the United States, Chief Minister MK Stalin said he would seek an audience with Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately in connection with the release of funds for the school education department and Phase-II of the Chennai Metro Rail project.

“The school education department officials and its minister have already met with the union minister concerned regarding the implementation of the National Education Policy. I also plan to meet the PM,” Stalin said.

On the possible cabinet reshuffle that he had hinted at before the US visit, Stalin said the party is set to celebrate its 75th anniversary this month and the ‘situation’ that is ‘expected’ might materialise.

The CM said he met with representatives of 18 Fortune 500 companies during the US visit. “Nineteen MoUs have been signed -- eight in San Francisco and 11 in Chicago -- securing `7,618 crore worth of investments. This is expected to generate 11,516 jobs, benefiting Tiruchy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Krishnagiri, Chennai and Kancheepuram districts,” Stalin said.

The state has signed an MoU with Google to set up Artificial intelligence labs to train youth under the ‘Naan Mudhalvan’ scheme, he said. On Ford’s plans to restart operations at the Maraimalai Nagar facility, Stalin said the manufacturer, after the state’s persistent follow-ups, has assured of positive news. “On behalf of the state, I appreciate their decision and we will extend all help to resume production,” he said.

Responding to questions on demands for a white paper on investments, Stalin said the government has been transparent in this regard for the last three years and the numbers are already made available.

“Not even 10% of the investment that Edappadi K Palaniswami had got during his tenure as CM from abroad translated into projects. I have proof. It will be shameful to him if I reveal them,” Stalin said.

On Ramadoss’s claims that Telangana and Karnataka had managed to secure investments worth `31,500 crore and `25,000 crore, respectively, Stalin said such remarks are made with political motives and that Tamil Nadu has secured investments that are sure to materialise.