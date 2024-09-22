After Tirupati laddu row, Rajasthan govt moves to ensure quality of prasad in temples

JAIPUR: Following a controversy over the detection of animal fat and fish oil in the Tirupati temple’s laddus, the food safety department of Rajasthan will launch a special campaign from September 23 to 26 to inspect the quality of prasad offered in temples across the state, officials said on Saturday.

The department announced that this inspection will be conducted as part of the ‘Pure Food, War on Adulteration’ campaign, an initiative launched by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The campaign seeks to ensure the quality of food items, especially prasad, in all major temples where food is prepared daily as part of religious offerings (bhog), officials said.

In addition, 54 temples in Rajasthan that have applied for the ‘Bhog certificate’, a stamp on the purity of the offerings, will undergo special verification. Currently, 14 religious sites in the state hold this certificate, which is renewed every six months after an audit.

Moti Dungri Ganesh Mandir in Jaipur was the first religious site to receive the certificate, which testifies that the prasad meets FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) standards and quality assurance requirements.

“From September 23 to 26, those who have applied for the Bhog certificate will undergo inspections. During this time, any religious institution that wishes to be inspected upon request will be accommodated. We will provide guidance, and suggestions are welcome,” said Pankaj Ojha, Additional Commissioner of Food and Safety.

“The objective of this scheme is to promote self-compliance at religious places. Certificates issued under this scheme are valid for two years. The responsibility for funding inspections may be taken up by the religious institution’s authority, department, or corporate sponsors. If serious violations are found, the department may take action.”