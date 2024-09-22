An empowered life

UTTAR PRADESH : Rajshree Shukla has emerged as a promising rural entrepreneur. Hailing from a remote Silauta village in Barabanki district of Uttar Pradesh (UP), she has brought about a massive difference not only in her own and her family’s life but a palpable change is also visible in the entire village itself.

As a ‘Bijli Sakhi’ or ‘Vidyut Sakhi’, Rajshree knocks on each and every door of the village, collects the electricity bill and submits it at the nearest bill payment centres within the deadline.

By virtue of being a part of a massive network of empowered women as a member of a self-help group (SHG), Rajshree, on one hand, offers essential service to the villagers saving them from standing in long serpentine queues to submit power bills, on the other, she adds a handsome remuneration of Rs 50,000 per month to her family’s income making the life easier for everyone around.

The Bijli Sakhi initiative launched by the UP government in May 2020, after the first wave of COVID-19, has generated employment opportunities for rural women who are literate but sitting idle at home. Encouraged by the success of ‘Banking Sakhi’ initiative, the government has been able to empower over 30,000 rural women through Bijli Sakhi programme.

About 10,500 of them have collected over Rs 1,120 crore in power bills across the state in the past four years earning Rs 14.6 crore as commission during the same period.

One of the main benefits of the initiative has come in the form of reduced losses incurred by the state power distribution companies due to non-payment of bills.

On February 1, 2020, the first MoU was signed with the intention of launching the initiative as a pilot project in eight districts. Subsequently, following its exceptional success, the government decided to roll it out in all the 826 blocks across 75 districts of UP for which another MoU was signed in 2021.

“In 2020, I joined Radha Self Help Group and was entrusted with the collection of power bills. Initially, my journey with the SHG began with a support of Rs 30,000 grant from the bank,” recalls Rajshree.

“This work has earned me respect in my village. I get calls from women seeking my help in the submission of power bills. Moreover, the financial status of my family has been elevated to a large extent,” she shares joyfully.

With a glint of confidence and sparkle in her eyes, Rajshree shared that she earned a commission of Rs 81,900 in July 2024 and was one of the top 10 performers in the state.