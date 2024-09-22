Atishi: Will Ms. Meticulous emerge from her mentor’s shadow?

When Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed the name of Atishi, 43, as his successor, not many in AAP were surprised.

Though a section of the party credits her loyalty to the leader and gender as the reason for her elevation, Atishi’s whirlwind journey from a young activist to chief minister is a result of her intellect, determination, commitment to public service, and the ability to work hard.

She has shown an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people and represents a new generation of highly educated political leaders who are focused on transforming society for the better.

A winner of two coveted scholarships—Chevening and Rhodes—to study at the prestigious Magdalen College of the Oxford University and a Delhi University topper in history from St Stephen’s College, Atishi brought her academic excellence to the Delhi education system, and the transformative impact of her efforts is widely appreciated.

Upon her return from the UK, Atishi started working with an NGO in Madhya Pradesh, where she came in contact with lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan, who got her involved with the Anna Hazare movement.

When the AAP won its first election in 2015, she joined deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia as an advisor in the education department, where she drew a monthly salary of Rs 1.

As the education minister’s advisor, she focused on improving access of girls to education and improving physical infrastructure and quality of education in the government schools.

This resulted in an uptick in attendance, a higher pass percentage, and increased trust in government schools.