For sunset years

MAHARASHTRA : A few years ago, three friends, Sunil Bhokare, Jagdish Shinde, and Nivrutti Pawar, graduated from a government medical college in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra and started serving society as medical professionals.

However, they always had a burning desire to do something more for the community. So, they pooled their resources and opened an old age home Onkar Vrudha Ashram in Pathari town of Parbhani district.

“We are very much settled in our lives and doing well in our profession…but that’s not all we wanted from our lives,” shares Dr Bhokare, who is a treasurer of the Ashram and also works as additional CEO of Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad.

The Ashram now has 42 senior citizens who have neither family nor support of any kind to live the twilight years of their lives. Thanks to the Ashram, these elderly individuals now have a place to live, that too relatively comfortably and honourably.

Dr. Bhokare handles the financial side of the Ashram. His college mate Jagdish Shinde, who is a paediatrician, is president of the Ashram, while another friend Dr Nivrutti Pawar, a chest physician, is the secretary.

The idea to specifically open an old age home dawned upon them when they realised that there were no such facilities in the district.

“Elderly people who are living in big cities have financial backup to avail services at swanky old age homes. But what about the rural folk who have no children? We held onto that idea and decided to develop an old age home for rural people (here) who have no children or support from their children,” Dr Bhokare explains.

As per the initial plan, it was decided that they would not charge a single penny from anyone and not even take the donations from the donors. “We also decided not to take any funds from the government. We developed a small tin shed on two acres of land in Pathari. We roped in our seniors who voluntarily helped to set up the infrastructure for the old age home. Other people also extended a helping hand by giving us food grains,” one of the members associated with the Ashram recalls.

Dr Bhokare remembers the difficulties they faced initially, juggling between their jobs and the development of the senior citizen’s home. But, as time passed by and support and encouragement from family members, they were able to overcome challenges.