For sunset years

MAHARASHTRA : A few years ago, three friends, Sunil Bhokare, Jagdish Shinde, and Nivrutti Pawar, graduated from a government medical college in the Marathwada region of Maharashtra and started serving society as medical professionals.
However, they always had a burning desire to do something more for the community. So, they pooled their resources and opened an old age home Onkar Vrudha Ashram in Pathari town of Parbhani district.
“We are very much settled in our lives and doing well in our profession…but that’s not all we wanted from our lives,” shares Dr Bhokare, who is a treasurer of the Ashram and also works as additional CEO of Sambhaji Nagar (Aurangabad) Zilla Parishad.
The Ashram now has 42 senior citizens who have neither family nor support of any kind to live the twilight years of their lives. Thanks to the Ashram, these elderly individuals now have a place to live, that too relatively comfortably and honourably.
Dr. Bhokare handles the financial side of the Ashram. His college mate Jagdish Shinde, who is a paediatrician, is president of the Ashram, while another friend Dr Nivrutti Pawar, a chest physician, is the secretary.
The idea to specifically open an old age home dawned upon them when they realised that there were no such facilities in the district.
“Elderly people who are living in big cities have financial backup to avail services at swanky old age homes. But what about the rural folk who have no children? We held onto that idea and decided to develop an old age home for rural people (here) who have no children or support from their children,” Dr Bhokare explains.
As per the initial plan, it was decided that they would not charge a single penny from anyone and not even take the donations from the donors. “We also decided not to take any funds from the government. We developed a small tin shed on two acres of land in Pathari. We roped in our seniors who voluntarily helped to set up the infrastructure for the old age home. Other people also extended a helping hand by giving us food grains,” one of the members associated with the Ashram recalls.
Dr Bhokare remembers the difficulties they faced initially, juggling between their jobs and the development of the senior citizen’s home. But, as time passed by and support and encouragement from family members, they were able to overcome challenges.
At the Ashram, the occupants are well looked after. Be it medical treatment, entertainment, physical exercise or holding devotional sessions, the Ashram takes care of everything.
“We have installed television and radio for entertainment. Also, we have musical instruments to hold devotional sessions. They (elderly) enjoy singing bhajan (devotional songs) and some of them are very good singers and play instruments as well,” he adds.
“There is also enough space at our old age home and it is based in a peaceful area. They take a walk or play a game in the company of nature and fresh air,” Dr Bhokare notes.
The founders have given their all to set up this Ashram, but they believe there still remains much to be done.
Given the Ashram has a tin roof, it becomes scorching hot in summer. This makes the stay unbearable for the elderly inside the shelter, especially in the afternoon. However, to undertake any renovation or expansion project at the Ashram would require a sum of money. This means now they will have to approach some donors for help.
“We already burned our own savings for setting up this old age home but for the expansion plan, we do have a plan to reach out to the big donors and get funds under corporate social responsibility (CSR) and construct the building in the place of the tin shed,” he mentions.
Though there will always be a scope for improvement, what matters the most is bringing a difference to society. And, these friends have been able to do just that.
“Whenever we visit the old age home, we see the happy and satisfied faces of these old people. That brings us immense happiness and contentment,” he concludes.