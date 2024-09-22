Junior doctors resume work in RG Kar hospital after 42 days of protest

Biswas, who was recently transferred by the health department from Burdwan Medical College and Hospital to remote Kakdwip hospital in South 24 Parganas district, appeared before CBI officers at its CGO Complex office in Salt Lake area.

Biswas, allegedly part of a ‘North Bengal lobby’ operational in medical colleges, was seen at RG Kar Hospital on August 9, when the body of the woman medic was found, the CBI officer said.

The ‘North Bengal lobby’ is being cited by medics in West Bengal to a group of doctors and officials posted at state-run medical establishments who allegedly threatened students.

“He is being questioned about his presence at RG Kar Hospital on August 9 despite having no official engagement, apart from other queries,” the officer said. In a tenuous peace with the government, junior doctors on Saturday rejoined their duties partially at various government-run hospitals in West Bengal after a gap of 42 days.

The “cease work” protest culminated in direct talks with the chief minister Mamata Banerjee where strikers stuck to their demands but yielded some ground citing patient care. The prolonged agitation was a spontaneous outpouring of outrage after the rape-murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.