Mumbai Diary: Ahead of polls, officers keep options open

Uddhav gears up to be back in saddle

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray is on a three-day tour to Marathwada. During the tour, he will be identifying potential candidates for the upcoming assembly elections. Thackeray has been keen to win as many as seats and get back the CM post that he was forced to leave unceremoniously following a revolt by Shinde. In the Lok Sabha elections, Thackeray was the face of MVA and he seems to want the same in assembly polls. He had earlier, however, emphasised that people had praised his work as chief minister of Maharashtra from November 2019 to June 2022 during his previous visits to the region.

Key postings, clearing files get fast-tracked

With the election code of conduct likely to be declared soon, the ruling alliance has been in a rush to clear files at Mantralaya and appoint their leaders in key posts. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has used this window period to pacify some of his party leaders. As part of this exercise, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat has been appointed as chairman of the housing and development body CIDCO and MLA Bharat Gogawale as chairman of state transport board. Sources point out that the appointments to some temple trusts are likely soon.

Ahead of polls, officers keep options open

As a Maharashtra police confidential report has given an edge to the Maha Vikas Aghadi over MahaYuti in upcoming assembly elections, most of the senior IAS officers in the state have started getting in touch with Opposition leaders. The officers, in a rocky boat after the report was out, have been showing inclinations that they are ready to work with MVA leaders once they come back to power. Besides, the officers have also not been following the ministers’ orders 100 percent, lest they will rub the wrong shoulders. They want to remain in the good books of the ruling party and the opposition.