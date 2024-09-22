No Intelligence Bureau review in five years, CISF requests MHA to list vital installations

NEW DELHI: Since the Intelligence Bureau has not conducted a review of the categories of sensitive and vital installations across the country in the last five years, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is responsible for protecting them, has sent a request to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs in this regard, sources said.

According to sources, the CISF plans to initiate a review of its deployment, which has not been done in a long time. The exercise involves upgrading or downgrading various installations in their categories.

However, since the Intelligence Bureau’s review of the vital installations has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the CISF could not conduct its exercise either.

According to sources, the security of various refineries and airports, seaports, steel plants, fertiliser units, power plants, and sensitive government buildings needs to be examined in order to reorganise the deployment of forces in these locations.

“The CISF review after the Intelligence Bureau’s reports becomes imperative in the backdrop of the ever-changing threat perception, with terror outfits adopting new technology, modus operandi, and ways to attack,” said a senior official on condition of anonymity.