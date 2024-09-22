No territory lost in Ladakh, critics of Agniveer scheme anti-national: L-G Mishra

LEH: Dismissing the loss of territory in Ladakh as “rumours,” the Union Territory’s Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) BD Mishra on Saturday said the only Indian land that remains under Chinese occupation was that lost around 1962.

“There are rumours that so much of territory is gone. I have been on the ground, to Galwan, to other places. The land with the adversary is whatever territory that was lost in 1962 or around that period,” the L-G said, interacting with media on the sidelines of an event, HIMTECH 2024, held on September 20 and 21.

China has been claiming 38,000 sq km of Aksai Chin as a part of it since 1962, while India reiterates that it is an integral part of its own. There have been tensions along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh since May 2020, with a heavy deployment along an 832 km stretch.

The “friction” between the Indian Army and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army remains at two points—Depsang and Demchok.

The standoff in Depsang is on a bigger scale, with Chinese troops blocking access to five patrolling points—10, 11, 11A, 12 and 13.

As per sources, around 952 sq km of area is out of access.

On the defence preparedness along the northern borders, Mishra said, “The Prime Minister reiterates that we do not want war, but will defend ourselves at any cost. Ever since our government was established in May 2014, the attention has gone to preparedness along the borders. This is evident from the air strike we launched against Pakistan. Now the Pakistani general and their parliament of ministers get nightmares. So the attack on us next time will be stronger than before.”

As far as the UT administration was concerned, he said, “We are developing infrastructure, roads. I sanction all the BRO proposals without delay.”

Mishra also batted for reforms in the Army’s Agnipath recruitment scheme, terming it a “good project.”

Commenting that criticism of the scheme “is not in national interest,” he said anyone who is making false propaganda about Agniveer scheme is “bordering on anti-national.” He said he met the Agniveers in a recent regiment reunion and found them “very keen, smart and doing very well.”