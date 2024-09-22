Our first priority is to restore Jammu-Kashmir statehood,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Addressing a press conference in Jammu, he said Congress has given seven guarantees in its manifesto for J&K. “Our first priority is restoring statehood to J&K,” he said.

When told that PM Modi has said that statehood would be restored, Kharge said, “Why has it not been restored so far when BJP holds all power. Why are you saying so in the election? When we question you, you say you are going to restore it. When the government is with you, why did you not restore it?”

Terming BJP’s promise of 5 lakh jobs as “mere jumla,” the Congress chief said, “We have promised 1 lakh jobs. There are 65% vacancies in J&K. We will fill these posts and make other recruitments.”