Our first priority is to restore Jammu-Kashmir statehood,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

SRI NAGAR: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asked the BJP government why it has not restored statehood to J&K when it holds the power.
Seeking to clarify on party leader Rahul Gandhi’s remarks in the US, Kharge said that reservation would continue as long as there is untouchability and lack of social justice in the country.
Addressing a press conference in Jammu, he said Congress has given seven guarantees in its manifesto for J&K. “Our first priority is restoring statehood to J&K,” he said.
When told that PM Modi has said that statehood would be restored, Kharge said, “Why has it not been restored so far when BJP holds all power. Why are you saying so in the election? When we question you, you say you are going to restore it. When the government is with you, why did you not restore it?”
Terming BJP’s promise of 5 lakh jobs as “mere jumla,” the Congress chief said, “We have promised 1 lakh jobs. There are 65% vacancies in J&K. We will fill these posts and make other recruitments.”
Emphasising that his party fully supports reservation, Kharge said, “Reservation cannot be scrapped as long as there is untouchability and lack of social justice.”
He said Rahul was being dubbed a “terrorist” and “anti-national” and added that the PM was encouraging such statements. “Those who are trying to frighten us were sitting at home during the freedom struggle. Our people fought and gave their lives. The Gandhi family has a history of sacrifice,” he said, adding that Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi gave their lives for the nation.
On BJP’s allegations that Congress is running Pakistan’s agenda, he said, “We had not gone to Lahore to embrace them. You embraced them and are now cursing us.”
Kharge also questioned the Prime Minister for taking credit for the construction of railway and road networks and said the BJP’s claims of peace, prosperity and development during his time were the biggest lies.
“Work on railway and highway projects started under the Congress. BJP leaders should say what new things they have done in Jammu and Kashmir,” Kharge said. The Congress has always thought of the welfare of the poor and will continue to work for their uplift, he added.