Bhopal Diary: Will MP BJP have its first-ever woman chief?

Investment proposals of Rs 23k cr for Bundelkhand

First ever regional industry conclave in MP’s Bundelkhand region has attracted investment proposals worth over Rs 23,000 crore, which when actualized are expected to generate over 27,800 jobs in the region, that has since decades witnessed large scale migration of local workforce to other states. The day-long conclave in Sagar on Friday saw the biggest Rs 3,200 crore investment proposal in steel manufacturing sector for Niwari district, Rs 2,000 crore investment proposal in cement sector for Panna district and Rs 1,700 crore proposal for setting up a B2B data centre in Sagar district.

Will MP BJP have its first-ever woman chief?

With several names in talks among the BJP circles for state party chief’s post (which is likely to be finalised soon), names of some key women politicians too have cropped up. The names include two former MP ministers’ Archana Chitnis and Usha Thakur (both upper caste politicians), two sitting MPs, OBC leader Kavita Patidar (first time RS MP) and Sandhya Rai (second-time LS member), besides first-time sitting MLA Riti Pathak. MP BJP has never had a women chief, but with the central leadership known to spring surprises, a woman heading the BJP doesn’t seem impossible.

Speculation over ex-BJP MLA’s video with Congress

Though the by-election to Vijaypur assembly seat of Sheopur district is yet to be announced, the local BJP circles in the district are concerned over a recent video showing its 2018 winner Sitaram Adivasi mingling with local Congress leaders.

Adivasi who defeated Congress veteran Ramniwas Rawat in the 2018 polls from Vijaypur seat is a powerful tribal leader from the assembly seat forming part of the Gwalior-Chambal region. His visible proximity to the Congress will not be good news for sixth-time Congress MLA Rawat, who joined BJP ahead of LS polls and was made a cabinet minister in the state government in July.