Election results will throw big surprise: Engineer Rashid

Er Rashid has emerged as a key player in J&K politics after his spectacular win in Baramulla seat by defeating two political heavyweights, including former CM Omar Abdullah, while being lodged in Tihar jail. Er Rashid, who has been released on interim bail to campaign for J&K polls, tells Fayaz Wani that people want a change and election results will throw a big surprise.

Excerpts:

How is life in Tihar jail??

I was lodged in Tihar for over five years. Life in Tihar is a hell within the hell. I have written my memories to tell the people how tough it is to live in Tihar.

Why did you decide to contest the Lok Sabha poll?

The main reason was that I had fought for the people of my constituency. I believe that there should be someone who can speak for the masses. There was a political vacuum as traditional regional parties would say something, and do something else. I thought time was right to make people of Kashmir aware that they should get better choices.

When did you finally take a call on contesting the poll?

I was under pressure in the jail not to fight the polls, and instead support Sajjad Lone (Peoples Conference chief). I refused, and all my facilities were taken away. It prompted me to contest the poll. I had no contact with the outside world. My lawyer got court orders allowing me to contest poll from the jail. From filing nominations till counting of votes, I was allowed only once to talk to my brother—that too not in Kashmiri. The facilities were restored only after I became an MP.

It is being said that you got sympathy votes?

For me, it was a vote for my commitment, dedication and sincerity. My governance model when I was MLA of Langate in Kupwara reached far and wide. Had I been released before the LS polls, we could have won all three Valley seats.