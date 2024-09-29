Kerala: CPI sticks to its stand on removing ADGP

KOTTAYAM : Reiterating its stance, the CPI has demanded that ADGP M R Ajith Kumar, who is in-charge of Law and Order in the state, be removed from office. Party state secretary Binoy Viswam told reporters in Kottayam on Saturday that an officer having ties with the RSS is unsuitable to serve as the ADGP responsible for Law and Order in an LDF government.

“The ADGP has met with well-known RSS leaders, not once, but twice. The purpose of these meetings remains unclear and cannot be overlooked. Hence, there is no change in the CPI’s position that the ADGP should be replaced,” said Binoy.

He also condemned the inflammatory slogans chanted against Nilambur MLA P V Anvar, who is at loggerheads with CM Pinarayi Vijayan, at a march taken out by DYFI activists in Malappuram. “Chopping off the hands and feet of those who oppose the Left is not in line with Communist principles. Opposition should be met with ideas, not physical harm. The CPI firmly believes in the power of ideas,” he said.

In response to a question, Binoy hinted that Anvar’s “true motives” will be revealed in due time. “P V Anvar’s statements do not align with the values of the LDF. The truth will come to light soon,” he said, adding that the CPI is the pillar of the LDF.