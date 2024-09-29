MV Shreyams Kumar is new president of Indian Newspaper Society

NEW DELHI: MV Shreyams Kumar, the managing director of Mathrubhumi newspaper, has been elected as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society for 2024-25.

Besides Kumar, who succeeded Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj, Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg will now serve as the deputy president, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat as vice-president, Amar Ujala’s Tanmay Maheshwari as the honorary treasurer, and Mary Paul as the secretary general.

The other elected members include, S Balasubramanian Adityan (Daily Thanthi), Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar), Samahit Bal (Pragativadi), Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times), Hormusji N Cama (Bombay Samachar), Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya), Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjab Kesari), Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat), Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily) and Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express).