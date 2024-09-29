The Sunday Standard

MV Shreyams Kumar is new president of Indian Newspaper Society

Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg will now serve as the deputy president, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat as vice president, Amar Ujala’s Tanmay Maheshwari as the honorary treasurer, and Mary Paul as the secretary-general.
MV Shreyams Kumar.
NEW DELHI: MV Shreyams Kumar, the managing director of Mathrubhumi newspaper, has been elected as the president of the Indian Newspaper Society for 2024-25.

Besides Kumar, who succeeded Rakesh Sharma of Aaj Samaj, Vivek Gupta of Sanmarg will now serve as the deputy president, Karan Rajendra Darda of Lokmat as vice-president, Amar Ujala’s Tanmay Maheshwari as the honorary treasurer, and Mary Paul as the secretary general.

The other elected members include, S Balasubramanian Adityan (Daily Thanthi), Girish Agarwal (Dainik Bhaskar), Samahit Bal (Pragativadi), Samudra Bhattacharya (Hindustan Times), Hormusji N Cama (Bombay Samachar), Gaurav Chopra (Filmi Duniya), Vijay Kumar Chopra (Punjab Kesari), Vijay Jawaharlal Darda (Lokmat), Jagjit Singh Dardi (Charhdikala Daily) and Viveck Goenka (The Indian Express).

