Odisha: Online post sparks clash, internet suspended

BHUBANESWAR: As Bhadrak remained tense and under curfew following Friday’s violent attack on police and on-duty officers over an alleged objectionable social media post, the government suspended internet services as well as social media use in the district.

The Home department issued a notification on Saturday announcing suspension of internet across the district for 48 hours till 2 am, September 30. As per the order, use and access of social media platforms, mobile internet and broadband, has been prohibited to prevent the spread of inflammatory messages.

The curfew imposed in Puruna Bazaar and Dhamnagar areas remained in force while police conducted flag march on the day.

Meanwhile, the youth who had shared the post which led to the communal tension was arrested by police. Bhadrak police also booked the participants of the violent protests and arrested seven of them.

A separate case was slapped against a member of the particular community for mobilising support for the illegal rally in response to the post. He is currently absconding.

Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC) DIG Satyajit Naik, who is monitoring the law and order situation, said 10 platoons of police force carried out a flag march in Purunabazar area, while six platoons were deployed in Dhamnagar.

“The situation is under control and no further incident of violence was reported,” Naik told this paper.

Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli said Purunabazar police arrested the youth who had allegedly shared the post which triggered violent protests by the members of a particular community.

Over 300 people had unlawfully assembled in Purunabazar area on Friday evening to protest against the post. Collector, SP and other senior officials are monitoring the situation and engaging in discussions with members of the peace committee, said sources.

The violent mob had vandalised government vehicles and resorted to stone pelting when the police intervened to stop the unauthorised rally, resulting in injuries to Bhadrak tehsildar and two police officers.