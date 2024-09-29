Policies in J&K framed, designed to benefit outsiders, says Priyanka Gandhi

SRI NAGAR: In her first election rally in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi dubbed the Lt Governor an “outsider” and added that policies and strategies in the region were being made for the outsiders. She vowed that the Congress would restore J&K’s statehood and 150-year-old Durbar Move tradition.

Priyanka was scheduled to address two election rallies in the Bilawar and Bishnah areas of Jammu ahead of the final and third phase of polling on October 1. However, due to inclement weather, her chopper could not land in Bilawar and reached Bishnah in the late afternoon to address the election rally.

“PM Modi snatched your statehood. It will not be restored by talking about the railway station or Effiel tower-like Chenab railway bridge. Statehood was your right. It safeguarded your jobs and land rights and strengthened small businesses. All these have been snatched,” the Congress leader said later in Bishnah.