It’s personal faith, one can go to Ram temple any day without invite: Kharge 

Preetha Nair By

NEW DELHI: In his first reaction on attending the consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that he will “very soon” take a decision on whether to attend the ceremony on January 22 or not.

“I received the invitation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s former principal secretary and I will decide on it very soon,” Kharge told media, while unveiling the logo and slogan of ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ that will be flagged off on January14 from Manipur.

When quizzed about the different opinions within the party on the temple event, he said, “It is about personal faith. One can go there anytime — today, tomorrow or in future without any invitation.”

Targeting Modi over his indifference to the ongoing violence in Manipur, Kharge said that though the PM has time for photo shoots, he has not visited the state yet. “An unfortunate incident occurred in Manipur, but Modi clicked photos of swimming, at beaches, at ongoing temple construction sites, or in Kerala and Mumbai. You can see his photos everywhere… Just like the ‘darshan’ of God first thing after waking up. But why did this great man not go to Manipur?” he asked.

Kharge said the Congress is holding the yatra as the government is not allowing the opposition to raise their voice in Parliament. He added that the aim is to engage with people directly. The yatra will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days, said Kharge.

On a question of speculation on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar being considered as convener of INDIA Bloc, Kharge said that it will be decided within two weeks. “That question is like KBC… It will be decided in the next 10-15 days when we hold a meeting. Don’t worry about it,” he said.

On seat sharing with other INDIA parties, he pointed out, the National Alliance Committee of the party had already started the process. He said the committee will talk to the PCC presidents and CLP leaders and others in every state.

Further discussions will take place subsequently based on the opinion of the state leadership He said that the party has also appointed election observers in 500 Lok Sabha seats but will take a decision on the number of seats that the Congress will contest after a seat-sharing arrangement is finalised with the INDIA parties.

Kharge also attacked the BJP government alleging that it is blatantly misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department to threaten opposition. “Curiously, some leaders are corrupt only until they are in opposition. But they become clean when they join the BJP ranks. Modi-Shah are running a dry clean factory,” he said.

Referring to the new criminal laws, Kharge said the legislations that have been brought by the government show signs of dictatorship.

