Pregnant women in Patna pushing delivery dates to Ram temple consecration day

More than 50 soon-to-be mothers and their family members have in recent days approached doctors at PMCH and other hospitals in Patna with requests to either advance the due date or postpone it.

Ayodhya temple

Ram temple in Ayodhya.

PATNA: Riya Choudhary (name changed) is a first-time expectant mother in Patna whose due date falls on January 24. However, she, like many other pregnant women in Bihar’s capital, has requested her doctor at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) to advance the date to January 22 so that it coincides with the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. 

“I want to deliver my baby at the time when the consecration ceremony of Ram temple is held in Ayodhya,” she said. She is not alone. More than 50 soon-to-be mothers and their family members have in recent days approached doctors at PMCH and other hospitals in Patna with requests to either advance the due date or postpone it so that the baby can be born on the auspicious day.  

Kalpana Kumari (name changed) is also looking forward to giving birth on the auspicious day.

“The shubh muhurt (auspicious period) has been finalised by my in-laws,” she said. Her doctor, a noted gynaecologist at a private hospital in Patna, had fixed January 25 as her due date. However, her in-laws requested the doctor to do the surgery on January 22.

