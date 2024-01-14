Meet the woman sarpanch transforming Rajasthan village

Rajesh Asnani By

RAJASTHAN: In the quiet village of Gagwana, nestled 10 kilometers from Ajmer, Rajasthan, Sarpanch Guljan Khanum wears many hats. Committed to transform the lives of young girls in her remote community, beyond her administrative role as the head of the Gram Panchayat, Guljan dedicates her days teaching English and History to the girls of Class 10 and 7 at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School.

Hailing from a family where education was valued, Guljan pursued a master’s degree in English from Sophia College, Ajmer, and entered the teaching profession after completing her B.Ed. The catalyst that flung her into village administration was her indomitable desire to break the societal traditions that sought to curb women’s education, pushing them into early marriages.

In 2020, Guljan contested and won the Sarpanch election for Gram Panchayat Gagwana, providing her with a platform to communicate with the entire village. Recognizing the pivotal role education plays in empowering women, especially in their youth, Guljan set out to lift the burden of tradition that bore down on women, encouraging greater aspirations among them.

“My effort has been to enroll all the children in the village so they don’t leave their studies. The result is that our Gagwana Gram Panchayat received an award for 100% enrollment into schools,” shares Guljan, emphasizing her commitment to altering the prevailing attitude towards women’s education.

Under her leadership, the village schools in Gagwana witnessed remarkable transformations. Guljan introduced regular parent-teacher meetings via a dedicated WhatsApp group, fostering a strong connection between educators and parents. This initiative ensures that parents stay informed about their children’s education, activities, and school programmes.

Guljan’s focus extends beyond the classroom. She passionately instills confidence among the children in the village, particularly young girls. She is a strong advocate against the stereotype that rural education system must be limited to local Hindi-medium education. Through thorough career counseling, she helps young minds figure their aims in life and steadily guides them towards realizing these dreams; helping them choose the right direction and overcome constraints, both cultural and economic.

Her husband, Bilal Khan, is a staunch supporter of her endeavours, and even with a one-year-old son, Guljan is committed to her role as an educator. Balancing her responsibilities, she incorporates visits to NREGA sites, listening to the beneficiaries while sharing valuable information about government schemes.

Beyond education, Guljan’s efforts also extend to economic empowerment. She has formed 25 women self-help groups, empowering every 16 women comprising each group. Through surveys, she has identified opportunities, facilitated government loans, and connected women with employment and businesses, fostering financial independence.

Tailoring, beauty parlor courses, and computer courses have been introduced for skill-development through various NGOs. Guljan’s vision is clear – economic self-reliance coupled with education is the key to women’s empowerment. The women in Gagwana are not just learning; they are thriving, running successful businesses, and contributing to their households and communities alike.

In this remote village, Sarpanch Guljan Khanum is not just an administrative head; she is a beacon of hope, breaking barriers, and creating a path towards a brighter and empowered future for the daughters of Gagwana.

Financial freedom

She has formed 25 women self-help groups, empowering every 16 women comprising each group. Through surveys, she has identified opportunities, facilitated government loans, and connected women with employment and businesses, fostering financial independence.

In a village near Ajmer, sarpanch Guljan Khanum has emerged as a change agent. Educating young women, school-books and beyond, she is committed to break the shackles of early marriage with limited aspirations, writes Rajesh Asnani



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

RAJASTHAN: In the quiet village of Gagwana, nestled 10 kilometers from Ajmer, Rajasthan, Sarpanch Guljan Khanum wears many hats. Committed to transform the lives of young girls in her remote community, beyond her administrative role as the head of the Gram Panchayat, Guljan dedicates her days teaching English and History to the girls of Class 10 and 7 at the Mahatma Gandhi Government Higher Secondary School. Hailing from a family where education was valued, Guljan pursued a master’s degree in English from Sophia College, Ajmer, and entered the teaching profession after completing her B.Ed. The catalyst that flung her into village administration was her indomitable desire to break the societal traditions that sought to curb women’s education, pushing them into early marriages. In 2020, Guljan contested and won the Sarpanch election for Gram Panchayat Gagwana, providing her with a platform to communicate with the entire village. Recognizing the pivotal role education plays in empowering women, especially in their youth, Guljan set out to lift the burden of tradition that bore down on women, encouraging greater aspirations among them.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “My effort has been to enroll all the children in the village so they don’t leave their studies. The result is that our Gagwana Gram Panchayat received an award for 100% enrollment into schools,” shares Guljan, emphasizing her commitment to altering the prevailing attitude towards women’s education. Under her leadership, the village schools in Gagwana witnessed remarkable transformations. Guljan introduced regular parent-teacher meetings via a dedicated WhatsApp group, fostering a strong connection between educators and parents. This initiative ensures that parents stay informed about their children’s education, activities, and school programmes. Guljan’s focus extends beyond the classroom. She passionately instills confidence among the children in the village, particularly young girls. She is a strong advocate against the stereotype that rural education system must be limited to local Hindi-medium education. Through thorough career counseling, she helps young minds figure their aims in life and steadily guides them towards realizing these dreams; helping them choose the right direction and overcome constraints, both cultural and economic. Her husband, Bilal Khan, is a staunch supporter of her endeavours, and even with a one-year-old son, Guljan is committed to her role as an educator. Balancing her responsibilities, she incorporates visits to NREGA sites, listening to the beneficiaries while sharing valuable information about government schemes. Beyond education, Guljan’s efforts also extend to economic empowerment. She has formed 25 women self-help groups, empowering every 16 women comprising each group. Through surveys, she has identified opportunities, facilitated government loans, and connected women with employment and businesses, fostering financial independence. Tailoring, beauty parlor courses, and computer courses have been introduced for skill-development through various NGOs. Guljan’s vision is clear – economic self-reliance coupled with education is the key to women’s empowerment. The women in Gagwana are not just learning; they are thriving, running successful businesses, and contributing to their households and communities alike. In this remote village, Sarpanch Guljan Khanum is not just an administrative head; she is a beacon of hope, breaking barriers, and creating a path towards a brighter and empowered future for the daughters of Gagwana. Financial freedom She has formed 25 women self-help groups, empowering every 16 women comprising each group. Through surveys, she has identified opportunities, facilitated government loans, and connected women with employment and businesses, fostering financial independence. In a village near Ajmer, sarpanch Guljan Khanum has emerged as a change agent. Educating young women, school-books and beyond, she is committed to break the shackles of early marriage with limited aspirations, writes Rajesh Asnani Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp