Modi to launch campaign from Champaran on Jan 27

PATNA: PM Narendra Modi will arrive in Bihar’s Champaran on January 27 to address an election rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha election and flag off various developmental projects. Earlier, he was slated to visit the state on January 13, which was deferred owing to consecration of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP MP from Paschimi Champaran (Bettiah) Sanjay Kumar Jaiswal said on Saturday that the PM will inaugurate Indian Oil depot at Chhapwa Bahas near Sugauli, national highway between Raxaul and Piprakothi, national highway connecting Bettiah to Patna and some other development works before addressing a rally at Ramna Maidan in Bettiah.

He said it was a matter of pride for the people of Champaran region that the PM will be campaigning in the state for the 2024 polls. Senior officials of the district administration along with the MP inspected the site of the proposed rally on Saturday. “Preparations have started for the rally,” Jaiswal claimed. Champaran region has three Lok Sabha seats. While Paschimi Champaran (Bettiah) and Purvi Champaran (Motihari) seats are currently held by BJP, Valmikinagar is held by JD(U), which is now a part of grand-alliance government led by Nitish Kumar.

The BJP has formulated extensive plans for the general election in the state. It has divided 40 Lok Sabha constituencies in 10 clusters where public meetings will be addressed by top leaders of the party, including PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence minister Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda.

BJP leaders said that apart from Bettiah, PM Modi will address rallies in Aurangabad and Begusarai. Similarly, Amit Shah is scheduled to address rallies in Sitamarhi, Nalanda and Madhepura. Nadda is scheduled to address public meetings in Seemanchal region comprising Kishanganj, Purnea, Araria and Katihar.

Seemanchal region has a sizable Muslim population. The solo Kishaganj Lok Sabha seat was won by Congess in 2019 Lok Sabha election. Meanwhile, a meeting of the core committee of the saffron party was held on January 10 to chalk out strategy for the ensuing general election. The workers of the party have been asked to apprise people about the government’s welfare schemes.

