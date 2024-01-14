Home The Sunday Standard

Row erupts over mob attack on Bengal sadhus

The monks, who were on their way to the Gangasagar Mela, are seen getting roughed up by a group in Kashipur in the video. 

KOLKATA:  A video of monks being attacked by a mob in West Bengal’s Purulia over suspicion that they were ‘kidnappers in disguise’ has triggered a political row. BJP has alleged collapse of law and order in the state. Meanwhile, the TMC accused the BJP of trying to give a communal twist to the incident.

“Facts are being misrepresented from certain quarters about a recent incident in Purulia. The fact is, in the afternoon of January 11, there was a misunderstanding between three Gangasagar-bound sadhus with three minor girls near Kashipur over a language problem.

‘The girls got scared, and locals manhandled the sadhus, damaging their vehicle and alleging a kidnapping attempt. Local police intervened and rescued the sadhus,” it said. The police said twelve people have been arrested so far. 

