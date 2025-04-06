AAP MLA, former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan challenges Waqf Bill in Supreme Court

NEW DELHI: AAP MLA and former Delhi Waqf Board chairman Amanatullah Khan has moved the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill after the law was cleared by both Houses of Parliament.

Challenging the Waqf bill, three petitions were filed before the top court on Friday. According to a senior official of the SC Registry, the matter is very sensitive in nature and the pleas may come up for hearing in the top court very soon, possibly within 4-5 days.

In his plea, Khan sought the Waqf bill be declared “unconstitutional,” asserting the Bill was in violation several provisions, including Article 14 (Right to equality), 25 & 26 (Freedom to practice, and manage religious affairs), 29 (Minority rights) and 300A (Right to property).