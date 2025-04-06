BookMyShow delisted comedian Kunal Kamra from its artist list, says Sena

MUMBAI: Days after the Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena created a furore over Kunal Kamra’s controversial “traitor” joke, BookMyShow on Saturday removed the stand-up comedian from its artists list across its platforms.

Shiv Sena’s social media in-charge, Rahul Kanal, posted the message on his social media account, claiming that the online ticketing platform has removed the comedian from its list due to his complaint against him. Kanal thanked the BookMyShow CEO Ashish Hemrajani for keeping such artists out of the list of pure entertainment”.

“I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your continued support of your team in taking the said artist out of your sale and promotion listing. Thank you for even taking him out of the BookMyShow search history. Your belief in maintaining peace and respecting our emotions has been instrumental,” Kanal stated in a letter to Hemrajani on X.

He said Mumbaikars love and believe in every form of art but not personal agendas. “Your personal touch and guidance by your team were invaluable in navigating and reaching a solution. We deeply value your commitment to BookMyShow’s values that align with the support and customer experience; your vision and leadership are truly inspiring.”

Controversy erupted after the stand-up comedian, in his show in Mumbai, mocked DCM Eknath Shinde for breaking away from Shiv Sena and forming a government with the BJP. He called Shinde a traitor without naming him.

Reacting to it, Shiv Sena workers led by Kanal vandalised the studio and filed a case against the comedian for mocking their leader. Three separate FIRs have been registered against him at the Khar Police Station, based on the complaints by the Mayor of Jalgaon, a hotelier, and a businessman from Nashik. However, the Madras High Court has given him interim relief from the arrest by Mumbai police.